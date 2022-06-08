TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


What I will do if Atiku or Tinubu emerge as Nigeria’s president – Charly Boy reveals his contingency plan

By Ezie Innocent

Veteran entertainer Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa alias Charly Boy discusses his plan if eventually Bola Ahmed Tinubu or Atiku Abubakar to be elected President of Nigeria in 2023.

This comes after the All Progressives Congress, APC, elected Tinubu as its flagbearer today, June 8th, who will now compete in the 2023 general elections alongside Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and other candidates from other political parties.

The self-acclaimed Area Fada based on the basic realities stated that he will relocate to Ghana if Tinubu or Atiku wins and beg them for citizenship.

In his words:

“If any of these two jabagantis win, I go just leave una walker go Ghana, go beg dem for citizenship.
Buhari, will look like a saint.”

Refer to his tweet below:

