Youth Vote Count Contest: Nigerians troop out as Mr Macaroni, Falz, others storm venue [Videos]

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian celebrities stormed the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 on Saturday, June 11, to encourage people to register for their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Aside from entertaining the audience, the celebrities took the time to educate them on the importance of getting their PVCs, which was the main reason for the concert.

Entertainers such as Kizz Daniel, MI, Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham, and others graced the occasion.

According to many, this movement represents the desire of Nigerian youths to obtain their PVCs while also having fun.

View the Videos Below

