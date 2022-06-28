TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens shower prayers on May Edochie after she shared a new…

“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she…

21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin…

Yul Edochie cries out, says people are wishing his family death

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has lamented over the sort of messages he has been receiving from online trolls.

The thespian turned politician stated that a lot of critics who are angry with his decision of taking a second wife has been wishing him and his family deaatth.

The socialite took to his social media page to tell critics that whatever they’re wishing him is same thing he wishes them, times ten.

READ ALSO

Actor Yul Edochie’s Son, Star Dike Finally Visits…

“May Edochie Is Like A D0g That Has Been Let Loose From Her…

Yul captioned the post he made as:

“As you wish me so shall it be for you, 10 times. Tuesday morning motivational quote.”

He wrote:

“Just seeing someone happy makes a lot of people angry. Very angry oo. Some people are even wishing my family death. I don’t understand.

See, me I no dey for ‘God heal my haters’. If you love me may triple love & blessings follow you, if you pray for my downfall may downfall consume you.
If my lifestyle wey no concern you dey pain you make e pain you well well.
If you wish my family death, death shall be your portion.
You wish me well it shall be well with you 10 times over.
Amen!
YUL EDOCHIE.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens shower prayers on May Edochie after she shared a new post following…

“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she details why she…

21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin who pays his…

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally says goodbye to…

“I will miss you my first love”– Emotional video of secondary school…

Mother of four seeks advice following clash between boyfriend and husband

“I now understand why you people dey use the body oppress us” – Blessing Okoro…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

95 percent of men will never forget a woman that supported them financially,…

Yul Edochie cries out, says people are wishing his family death

Married man heartbroken after his nurse wife slept with nine different men

Bobrisky’s alleged caterer calls him out, says his housewarming cake didn’t cost…

Former hawker, Jeremiah Iziogo gives update from school as he shares photos

Widow who lost her husband five years ago receives N355,000

“So you can talk” – Davido teases Chioma Rowland as he reacts to her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More