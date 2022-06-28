Yul Edochie cries out, says people are wishing his family death

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has lamented over the sort of messages he has been receiving from online trolls.

The thespian turned politician stated that a lot of critics who are angry with his decision of taking a second wife has been wishing him and his family deaatth.

The socialite took to his social media page to tell critics that whatever they’re wishing him is same thing he wishes them, times ten.

Yul captioned the post he made as:

“As you wish me so shall it be for you, 10 times. Tuesday morning motivational quote.”

He wrote:

“Just seeing someone happy makes a lot of people angry. Very angry oo. Some people are even wishing my family death. I don’t understand.

See, me I no dey for ‘God heal my haters’. If you love me may triple love & blessings follow you, if you pray for my downfall may downfall consume you.

If my lifestyle wey no concern you dey pain you make e pain you well well.

If you wish my family death, death shall be your portion.

You wish me well it shall be well with you 10 times over.

Amen!

YUL EDOCHIE.”

