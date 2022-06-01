TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido is my boy – Wizkid says in interview, Nigerians…

Banky W tackles Jemima Osunde over transparent outfit to Inidima…

Man narrates experience with neighbor who gave his family spoilt…

Yvonne Nelson goes emotional as she opens up about having spiritual attack, reveals why

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Ghanaian actress and filmmaker, Yvonne Nelson, recently revealed that she has been a victim of a spiritual attack.

The 36-year-old actress disclosed this on an interview with Andy Dosty.

Yvonne also claimed that some movie professionals resort to the practice of ‘juju’ against the progress of their colleagues.

READ ALSO

‘It is better to have a child with someone you’re not in…

“I’m working so hard, I want more…

Yvonne said she suspected her food was poisoned as she was shooting Abdul Salaam’s ‘material girl’.

She encountered eye problems thereafter which kept getting worse even after several visits to an optometrist.

Nelson began to pray and fast to her recovery.

She said:

“It got to a time I couldn’t shoot anymore and I got two days off. I had to fast and pray for the two days and it went off like magic. I believe there is a force and a spiritual something happening around us,” .

She urged filmmakers to be careful of what they eat and drink on movie sets.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido is my boy – Wizkid says in interview, Nigerians react (Video)

Banky W tackles Jemima Osunde over transparent outfit to Inidima Okojie’s…

Man narrates experience with neighbor who gave his family spoilt food to eat

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

2face’s babymama, Pero reacts to Annie Idibia’s family drama (Video)

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama, Pero Adeniyi despite…

Sabinus sues Peak Milk 1 billion naira for using ‘something hooge’…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Rising cost of living allegedly forcing Zimbabwean citizens to cut and sell off…

“We should apologize to Whitemoney” – Naira Marley mocked over his new…

“I left with boss lady herself” – Man marries boss two years…

Take charge at home while I take charge at the hotel – Sidechick warns…

Yvonne Nelson goes emotional as she opens up about having spiritual attack,…

Married woman accepts ex lover’s proposal, arrives the wedding venue with…

Na you need am pass – Nigerians tackle Davido over his tweet

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More