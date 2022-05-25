TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘It is better to have a child with someone you’re not in love with’ – Yvonne Nelson says, gives reasons

By Ezie Innocent

Yvonne Nelson, a popular Ghanaian actress and film producer, has explained why having a child with someone you don’t have strong feelings for is preferable.

A single mother of one believes that having a child with someone you are not emotionally attached to or in love with is more appropriate and safer.

In a recent interview with Hitz FM, Yvonne Nelson stated that having a child with someone you love can cause emotional problems, particularly in cases of infidelity.

“I feel like when you wanna have a kid, it should be even with someone you are not in love with because the moment the sole-called husband goes to cheat, you will catch feelings and start going mad”, she saiid.

She explained that in cases where the couple is not in love with each other but has a child together, their actions and infidelity will not affect each other because it is going to be like a friendship between them even though they have a child together.

Yvonne also added that she is ready to have a second child with any man who is capable and ready to take responsibility but that would not happen because they are in love with each other, hence the decision to have a child will be based on a mutual agreement and respect.

She further cited that people rant on social media and attack their partners because of the love they had for them that has been disrupted for one reason or the other.

