23-yr-old lady marries her cheating boyfriend’s 89-yr-old dad

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Revenge, they say, is a dish best served cold and a Houston woman has clapped back at her boyfriend duly for all his wrongs.

The Houston woman who had become tired of her boyfriend’s constant infidelity decided to make amends by doing something truly truly shocking.

23-year-old Augustah Hubble tied the conjugal knot with her boyfriend’s father after catching him cheating with other women on multiple occasions.

When she was 21, she began dating her man, but after two years, she could no longer stand the promiscuity of her once-perfect partner and moved on to his father.

In a clip she shared on online, Augusta said people are calling her insulting names for her action while nobody was deploring her ex-boyfriend for what he did.

The video also showed throwback pictures with her ex as well as a recent image from her wedding with the elderly man.

“So I got married to my ex-boyfriend’s dad and ladies make sure you meet the entire family first. So I am currently being a h** for getting married to my ex-boyfriend’s dad, but my ex-boyfriend who cheated on me with multiple women including my friends is not being called a ho*”

Watch the video below;

