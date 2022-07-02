TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood Actress, Adebimpe Oyebade, popularly known as M.O Bimpe has replied a lady who said that she is crushing on her husband, Adedimeji Lateef.

M.O Bimpe had started a question and answer session on Instagram and shared the replies on her story.

A fan took to the question and answer session to let the actress know the she has a crush on her husband.

In her words:
“How much do you love your husband who is my crush”.

Not find the question amusing at all, the actress took to her Instagram story to reply the follower.

She Wrote:
“This is laughable actually. Isn’t it too early to be silly”.

Also recall that the actress had earlier on revealed that she and her husband were best friends before they decided to make it romantic, and settle down together. Marriages that start through friendship usually last longer.

 

