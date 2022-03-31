“Marriage is sweet” – Actress, Mo Bimpe says as she shares goofy video of herself and husband, Lateef Adedimeji (watch)

Bimpe stated this in a recent social media post, after a nosy fan inquired about her celebrity marriage, she engaged them in a Question and Answer session.

Mo Bimpe responded by posting a video of her hubby Lateef spanking her behind, which she described as “sweet.”

According to the video, the couple got naughty while getting ready for a photoshoot, with Lateef spanking her nyash.

Reacting to the adorable video, fans and followers trooped to comment to gush over the celebrity couple. See some comments below,

@naijanabroadmums, “Watching them makes me smile 😃 😂May God continue to dwell in their home and mine ,amen”.

@shegzykiz, “Ehn Ehn now , Marriage is sweet with the right person 👌🏾”.

@placidbunny, “😂😂😂😂 see me Dey laugh like mumu 😂😂😂”.

@africanflamingo_, “Very sweet o when you marry your paddy and get contentment spirit”.