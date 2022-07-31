BBNaija: Doyin, Cyph, Phyna, Eloswag spotted kissing aggressively (Video)

Housemates of the BBNaija ‘Level Up’ show set the internet ablaze as Doyin, Cyph, Phyna and Eloswag were spotted kissing during their Saturday night party

The tension in the house has been high, but the Saturday night party was the best time to set the game for the housemates.

It began with pairing up, dancing, and small talk until Cyph unlocked the kissing phase with Doyin, after which Eloswag picked up the pace with Phyna.

Watch the videos below …

See some reactions below;

prettybrandy: Wahala for this party

d_boss_dce: Biggie pls put dem in one

kamzy_posh_: Big brother better join them together ooo I take God abeg u

douce.gal: Biggie please free this people……

chinny_saysrelax: Lol as if u know

realuyi: He can kiss whoever after all. Na only him dance better

shawtykheenah: Omo things are gonna go down

oyinkanballer: Cultist don dey luff up ooo

folashade.ishola: Elo and Phyna kiss; Doyin and Cyph kiss. I shock

adunni_ola_jumoke: Make big brother join them together na, 60% of them for shift pants this night

pro_5fit.official: Sex go plenty this season, this is all about sex no game at all