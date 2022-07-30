Comedian, Cute Abiola gifts his wife a brand new car (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, a Nigerian comedian and skit creator known as Cute Abiola, has purchased a brand new car for his wife.

The content creator gave her a Hyundai, and she got really emotional over the gift.

Cute Abiola took to his Instagram stories and shared photos as well as videos of the new ride.

In the video which is circulating online, the lady known as Mahma online went on her knees to appreciate her husband.

The comic star captioned the clip; “Congratulations wifey I say make you use this one dey see front first”

Watch the video below;

 

In other news; A young Nigerian lady was arrested for being dubious after she paid for drinks at a nightclub with a fake transfer.

According to reports, she ordered drinks worth N420,000 and paid the waitress with a fake alert.

