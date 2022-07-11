Davido replies fan who asked if he’s OBidient, Aticulated Or Jagabanist

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian Ace musician, David Adeleke popularly known by his stage name as Davido has replied a fan who enquired which presidential candidate he was voting for among these three: Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, or Ahmed Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The fan had replied to a tweet made by Davido by asking him of the presidential candidate he was in support of among these:

Peter Obi represents labor party, Atiku Abubakar represents the people’s democratic party, and Ahmed Bola Tinubu represents all progressives congress, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

While responding to the fan’s question, Davido did not give a straightforward answer. However, he replied:

“Osun”

Davido’s reply could mean that he is focused on the forthcoming governorship election in Osun state as his uncle, Ademola Adeleke is the governorship candidate of the people’s democratic party.

