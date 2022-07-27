TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Destiny Etiko reacts after being accused of sleeping with Apostle…

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend –…

Queen Nwokoye breaks silence following allegation of sleeping…

Don’t make me talk – Halima Abubakar blasts Shan George after she denied dating Apostle Suleiman

EntertainmentNollywood
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has slammed fellow actress, Shan George her for denying affair with apostle Johnson.

This is coming after Gistlovers dropped names of some Nigerian actresses who have reportedly been involved with Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Recall that there has been series of allegations leveled against Apostle Johnson Suleman.

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels reacts as her brother openly tackles her for…

How Nollywood people ended Ada Ameh and her daughter, made…

In the midst of the allegations and the issue between Halima Abubakar and Apostle Suleman, Gist lover via their page threatened to drop the names of some Nollywood actresses who have had affairs with the clergyman.

Reacting to this, Shan George via her Instagram page stated that she is innocent of every allegations levelled against her.

Halima Abubakar subsequently took to Shan George’s comment section to express her disappointment at her senior colleague for denying her involvement with Suleman Johnson.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Destiny Etiko reacts after being accused of sleeping with Apostle Johnson…

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend – Lady confesses

Queen Nwokoye breaks silence following allegation of sleeping with Apostle…

Regina Daniels Reveals How She And Her Mother Almost Washed Plates In Dubai…

Teddy A reveals what Bambam did to him after four years of marriage

Tems reveals that woman in popular old TV advert is her mum (Video)

Man narrates what his cheating girlfriend’s sugardaddy did to him after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Don’t make me talk – Halima Abubakar blasts Shan George after she…

Man narrates how he shamefully fell down while following a lady at the mall

Ex-girlfriend of #BBNaija housemate, Sheggz calls him out over domestic v!olence

Lady cries uncontrollably after being served breakfast by boyfriend she’s been…

Man who inked tattoo of Davido on his body reportedly charges 30BG fans to take…

I couldn’t afford to record in a studio until I met D’Prince – Ruger

#BBNaija: “I hope say nobody de eye am” – Curious Bryann gushes over Diana;…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More