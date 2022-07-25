Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness (Video)

Halima Abubakar, a well-known Nollywood actress, has opened up on her alleged relationship with Apostle Suleman as well as a condition she has been suffering ever since.

Information regarding Apostle Suleman’s relationship with the actress and how she falsely claimed to be pregnant while actually suffering from an illness that causes the stomach to enlarge was leaked by the anonymous blog Gistlover.

The page confirmed in a lengthy post that Halima Abubakar’s claim of having a child in the past was a lie to hide her medical condition.

“Okay sometimes last year we woke up one beautiful morning and Halima posted that she just gave birth , I came after her so bad that she should stop lying and she debunked immediately with videos and pictures of pregnancy and even babies , a lot of people tagged me a liar, said I am e.vil, I don’t like good things , yen yen yen.

Fast forward to some years after the truth is here, why is it that people wait for me to bring up gist before they speak up , so Halima has been bottling this Suleman pain for years until I made my findings and posted the gist before she could speak up.

According to her , after knacking Suleman for close to two years and he was sponsoring her big time, bought house for her and all, she woke up one morning and she started having that pain , that was where her woes began , she was carried everywhere and they all pointed at just one powerful person , according to them , even since the sickness started Apostle suleman stopped giving her money completely, before we know what’s going on , she started having protruding belle, the belle grew so big that it looked so much like a pregnant woman

You know in my story yesterday I told y’all how she was told that her womb got Damaged in the process of her 6months bleeding non stop, so she just thought of what to do with the belle just to cover her shame because people were beginning to ask her if she was pregnant.

She was taken to different hospitals and did test for fibroid but nothing was seen , after a while the tummy opened and a lot of things started coming out of the tummy, then the tummy started reducing , it was in that process she announced to the world that she gave birth and had to pay for a baby just so people won’t question her,few months after the baby saga the stomach started growing again , it goes on and off now , this is a man of God,” the page wrote.

In response to the allegations, Halima Abubakar took to her Instagram story to disclose that if she opens up, the country would feel the heat.

She wrote: “if I start to talk Nigeria will close Hmmmmmm”





