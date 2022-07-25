Drama as Islamic musician and wedding DJ ruin a couple’s first dance

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A couple got upset during their wedding dance when their Muslim singer refused to stop performing despite arriving late.

The Muslim musician has been Identified as Misturah Aderounmui.

According to Master of Ceremony, Sheryna the Muslim singer was invited by the bride’s parents to sing during the occasion.

However, the singer failed to showed up in time which led to the DJ taking over.

When she finally showed up, she insisted on singing even though the time had already passed.

Read some comments below:
@olkies_h.o.souvenir wrote:
“A ri ogun EX, Ogun olorin meji lawa ri,iku pa eyin mejeeji after the party.”

egoumez wrote:
“Why didn’t they collect the damn microphone iwould free my husband and walk up to her to collect the mic, she dey ment to ruin my special moment?”

stinblaze_da_comedian wrote:
“Ia the Bride and groom I blame… Me I go tell bouncer to carry you Dey go where you know no “

_somebodysistson wrote:
“Misturah John legend 😂”

misschidel wrote:
“Omo i go burst laugh immediately if na me”

___teeyonce wrote:
“I  hope they haven’t paid her”

Watch the video below:

