TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“This family needed no second wife” – Fans gush over new…

It feels like I lost myself to a ghost – Lady laments after…

Lady cries uncontrollably after being served breakfast by…

Empress Njamah continues to mourn Ada Ameh, shares adorable moment together (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood thespian, Empress Njamah has continued to grieve her very good friend, late Ada Ameh weeks following her death.

Recall that the renowned actress had passed on some week ago after she reportedly slumped and died in Delta State.

Her death seems to have left a deep wound on the heart of her best friend who has continued to mourn her.

READ ALSO

Nollywood Teen Actress Susan Pwajok Pens Down Emotional…

“I don’t respect the dead, Ada Ameh was a bully who…

She wrote;

“KEEP SLEEPING MY SWEET TROUBLE…my joy is that I posted this video smiling,thought I was going to soak my pillow with tears but all I did was smile…glad I can now get on my phone and have the strength and courage to type,IT IS WELL,it’s amazing the things am seeing on social media,many things brought to my knowledge,it’s not the right time to speak,let me mourn in peace BUT it’s really a pity,there is time for everything,and the time for me to talk will surely come but for now let me heal,thanks to all who reached out,could not pick calls and reply messages but I never forget @adaameh I miss you sha,but you are in a better place.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“This family needed no second wife” – Fans gush over new photos of Yul…

It feels like I lost myself to a ghost – Lady laments after falling victim…

Lady cries uncontrollably after being served breakfast by boyfriend she’s been…

Man cries out over married woman who makes s*xual advances at him

Man disgraced by friend after bringing in a woman to his house

Nkechi Blessing reacts to video of PSquare’s house in the village

Groom dumps his bride at wedding venue after his mum saw her and said…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I be her papa?” – Man ends phone call after being informed that his…

Empress Njamah continues to mourn Ada Ameh, shares adorable moment together…

I Have Been Sleeping With My Father-In-Law, My Last child Is His – Lady…

Man grieves as fiancee dies two weeks to wedding

Mercy Chinwo reacts as Cubana ChiefPriest announces plan to come to her wedding

#BBNaija: The female housemate I admire in the house – Sheggz stuns everyone…

Nigerians react as BBNaija housemate rocks customised ‘Obedient’ clothe

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More