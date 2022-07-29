Empress Njamah continues to mourn Ada Ameh, shares adorable moment together (Video)

Popular Nollywood thespian, Empress Njamah has continued to grieve her very good friend, late Ada Ameh weeks following her death.

Recall that the renowned actress had passed on some week ago after she reportedly slumped and died in Delta State.

Her death seems to have left a deep wound on the heart of her best friend who has continued to mourn her.

She wrote;

“KEEP SLEEPING MY SWEET TROUBLE…my joy is that I posted this video smiling,thought I was going to soak my pillow with tears but all I did was smile…glad I can now get on my phone and have the strength and courage to type,IT IS WELL,it’s amazing the things am seeing on social media,many things brought to my knowledge,it’s not the right time to speak,let me mourn in peace BUT it’s really a pity,there is time for everything,and the time for me to talk will surely come but for now let me heal,thanks to all who reached out,could not pick calls and reply messages but I never forget @adaameh I miss you sha,but you are in a better place.”