“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as May Edochie hints at divorcing Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin has expressed her unbounded joy and appreciation to God, moments after May Edochie hinted at ending her marriage with the actor.

Recall that an IG user has tackled the actor, Yul Edochie for still referring to May Edochie as his wife and May had taken to the comment section, making it more clear that things aren’t pleasant with them both as she thanked the IG user for defending her.

Few moments after this, Judy Austin took to her social media page to thank God as she says that God truly answers prayers.

She wrote:

“Thanking God for his unconditional love and everything he’s been doing for I and my family!!!Guys!!!! God truly answers prayers!!!!! You only have to believe in him 100%. Have a wonderful day my bunnies!”

