How I performed magic for Tacha to get into BBNaija house, spent millions to ensure she becomes famous – Jaruma recounts

Jaruma recounts how he performed magic for Tacha to get into BBNaija and spent millions to make her famous.

The Kanyamata vendor took to Instagram, where she also detailed how she spent millions of naira in order to elevate Tacha’s status.

How I performed magic for Tacha to get into BBNaija and spent millions to ensure she becomes famous – Jaruma recounts

“Jaruma is so blessed Glory Be To God Almighty 🙏 A single phone call from Jaruma has EXTRAORDINARY HEALING POWERS..!! Jaruma, very poor, from the humble ghettos of Nyanya..!! Jaruma Northerner Hausa Aboki Muslim..!! Tacha Southerner Porthacourt Christian ❤️ Tacha knew that after Arabs, Northerners Hausa Tangale Billiri people are the most GENEROUS people in the whole world..!! A billionaire can never help u but a poor Hausa person has the HEART to give u Millions that is why Tacha STRATEGICALLY chose Jaruma & she told Jaruma to please help her bcos her ONLY & BIGGEST DREAM in life is to enter Big Brother NAIJA BBN. Jaruma did her magic by the Grace Of God & Tacha got in 👍 Jaruma had 800,000k followers while Tacha had only 20k followers. During auditions, a very mean lady made a video of Tacha saying (EEhhheen, Ehen see our Instagram Prostitute oooooo 😭 The video quickly went viral but JARUMA WAS THE ONLY PERSON WHO SPOKE OUT to defend & wipe Tacha’s tears..!! To & Ti & Deb DO NOT SPEAK FOR GIRLS LIKE TACHA BECAUSE ITS A SHAME TO THEM TO ASSOCIATE WITH SUCH A LOWER CLASS CITIZEN..!! SHE WAS NOT THEIR CLASS & NOT ON THEIR LEVEL & THEY FELT TOO UP HIGH & MIGHTY TO SPEAK FOR TACHA..!!..!! Jaruma spent N7,000,000 on votes for Tacha. Money she told me to be sending to her boyfriends bank account..!! Even when Mr Jollof also spoke against the excessive bullyi*ng towards Tacha, Jaruma sent him another N1,000,000 just in order to encourage others to be KIND ❤️ Unfortunately Tacha got disqualified & Buried In Shame, Jaruma sent Tacha N50,000,000 Million Naira to come to Dubai & start a New Life but when Jaruma noticed that there was no more Loyalty, Jaruma used The Nigerian Police to return back Jaruma’s N50,000,000 🙏❤️ Tacha, forever Jaruma’s God Daughter”