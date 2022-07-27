I couldn’t afford to record in a studio until I met D’Prince – Ruger

Popular singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka aka Ruger has disclosed that the first studio session he had was with D’Prince.

The singer made this disclosure while appearing as a guest on Clout Africa’s Clout Talk which was anchored by skit maker, Broda Shaggi.

A fan inquired whether he had ever recorded songs prior to being discovered by the Jonzing Records boss because most of his tracks were just freestyles on his Instagram page.

Ruger claimed that prior to getting signed to Jonzing World, he had never had any songs recorded since he lacked the necessary funds.

The “Girlfriend” singer claimed that at the time he was working at Computer Village and that he was barely making ends meet.

Watch the video below;