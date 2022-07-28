I will continue to serve Davido even in my next life – Israel DMW vows, appreciates his boss for what he did

Israel Afeare, better known as Israel DMW, the logistics manager of sensational Davido, has disclosed that he would continue to serve the musician even in his next life.

It is no longer news that Isreal DMW, is exceptionally loyal to his employer, Davido and has been praised by netizens for it.

Isreal who was excited about the recent thing Davido did for him took to his social media page to hail his boss.

He revealed that Davido played a role in helping him get another two years UK visa.

He wrote:

“I just got another 2 yrs UK Visa into my life. Thanks my Oga. If I come another life again, it is you I will seve. E remains America ooh. Uruese Kakabo”.

