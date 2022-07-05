“I wish heaven had visiting hours” – Nigerian man remembers his fiancée six months after her death

A young Nigerian man identified as Abdulmuhyi Bagel Garba, who lost his fiancée in a deadly accident a month to their wedding in Bauchi state, has written an emotional tribute to her, six months after her death.

Garba’s fiancée, Hauwa Abdullahi Shehu, was a 300 level student of Bauchi State University, who was killed in the deadly collision which occurred on her way back to school in Gadau on Sunday, the 2nd of December 2021.

Hauwa and the younger brother of Bauchi State Commissioner of Power, were supposed to get married in Azare, Bauchi State on Saturday, February 5th, 2022, before the tragedy occured.

Garba took to Instagram on Saturday, July 2nd to write a fiery tribute to Hauwa on the six month anniversary of her death.

In his words:

“I wish heaven had visiting hours and I will ask if I could see you you and tell you how life feels without you. RIP Dearest.

But some days, the pain is worse that the day it happened. May Allah grant you Jannatul Firdausi.”

See his tweet below: