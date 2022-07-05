TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to…

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs…

“He loved me unconditionally despite the fact that I had 4…

“I wish heaven had visiting hours” – Nigerian man remembers his fiancée six months after her death

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young Nigerian man identified as Abdulmuhyi Bagel Garba, who lost his fiancée in a deadly accident a month to their wedding in Bauchi state, has written an emotional tribute to her, six months after her death.

Garba’s fiancée, Hauwa Abdullahi Shehu, was a 300 level student of Bauchi State University, who was killed in the deadly collision which occurred on her way back to school in Gadau on Sunday, the 2nd of December 2021.

READ ALSO

He dumped me because I didn’t help his mother in the…

“I love the fact that she gives me money” – Segun Wealth…

Hauwa and the younger brother of Bauchi State Commissioner of Power, were supposed to get married in Azare, Bauchi State on Saturday, February 5th, 2022, before the tragedy occured.

Garba took to Instagram on Saturday, July 2nd to write a fiery tribute to Hauwa on the six month anniversary of her death.

In his words:

“I wish heaven had visiting hours and I will ask if I could see you you and tell you how life feels without you. RIP Dearest.

But some days, the pain is worse that the day it happened. May Allah grant you Jannatul Firdausi.”

 

See his tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to neighbor’s younger…

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs ahead of his…

“He loved me unconditionally despite the fact that I had 4 kids”…

“I love the fact that she gives me money” – Segun Wealth dives deep on marriage…

“What did I do to deserve this” – Man weeps bitterly after finding out his child…

My wife has turned me to a pauper in the house – Man laments

Nkechi Blessing shades Blessing CEO as her little surgical backside refuses to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I wish heaven had visiting hours” – Nigerian man remembers his fiancée six…

“He even has a two-month-old baby” – Lady exposes married man…

“I’m so happy” – Funke Akindele says amid marriage…

Canadian Woman Happy to Arrive in Nigeria to Meet Her Nigerian Lover (Video)

Married man allegedly sponsoring actress, Ini Edo’s lifestyle revealed

If I were a male artiste I’d have many baby mamas – Tiwa Savage

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs ahead of his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More