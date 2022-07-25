Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Thelma Ibereme popularly known as Thelma bbnaija has made a quite disturbing post on her official Instagram account.

She stated that if she dies, she doesn’t want people to mourn her death. She dished the warning via her official Instagram account.

In her words:

“If I die don’t cry for me”

Thelma is a Nigerian hair and beauty practitioner cum reality TV star, and social media influencer.

She was one of the housemates of the Big Brother Naija season 4 Pepper Dem edition which was premiered in 2019.

Her post has stirred emotions online as some people wonder if she is currently going through hard times or depression to think of writing such and sharing on Instagram.

See her post below: