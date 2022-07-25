TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a…

Victor Osimhen’s sister, in-law drag him over alleged N217m debt…

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with…

“If I die don’t cry for me” – BBNaija’s Thelma shares cryptic note

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Thelma Ibereme popularly known as Thelma bbnaija has made a quite disturbing post on her official Instagram account.

She stated that if she dies, she doesn’t want people to mourn her death. She dished the warning via her official Instagram account.

READ ALSO

“You’re Rude To Me But I Don’t Care I Love Rude Guys”-…

“There is always a Tacha wannabee” – Tacha…

In her words:
“If I die don’t cry for me”

Thelma is a Nigerian hair and beauty practitioner cum reality TV star, and social media influencer.

She was one of the housemates of the Big Brother Naija season 4 Pepper Dem edition which was premiered in 2019.

Her post has stirred emotions online as some people wonder if she is currently going through hard times or depression to think of writing such and sharing on Instagram.

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a Lexus (Photos…

Victor Osimhen’s sister, in-law drag him over alleged N217m debt [Video]

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

Victor Osimhen reacts after being called out by his in-law over unpaid debt

BBNaija Season 7: Meet the First Four Housemates

‘It looks like kindergarten classroom’ – Nigerians disappointed at the setting…

Yemi Alade denied entry into Canada over fears she might not leave

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

World Championships: Tobi Amusan breaks 100m hurdles world record, wins gold

“You’re Rude To Me But I Don’t Care I Love Rude Guys”- Daniella Tells Bryan

“If I catch you eh” – Davido reacts as Tiwa savage’s son, Jamil sends message to…

“I found out my boyfriend was cheating on me after he was arrested”…

“There is always a Tacha wannabee” – Tacha speaks on the new…

#BBNaija: “Try dey brush” – Nigerians react to video of Ebuka and Groovy

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More