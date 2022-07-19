TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada…

Netizens express disappointment as May Edochie retains husband’s…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada…

I’m still young, marriage is not my problem, I want money – Kenneth Aguba

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba has voiced out his major problem which he feels is more important than getting married.

The actor revealed this in a Facebook interview session with a comedian identified as “Uncle Jay Comedy”.

READ ALSO

Marriage not my priority, I need land – Veteran actor,…

Lady who travelled from Enugu to PH to see Aguba creates…

According to the actor, marriage is far from what he needs right now.

Despite being 56 years old, the actor considers himself young and open to many more achievements.

He also revealed that he wants to build a house of his own before finally settling down.

In his words:
“My name is Kenneth jideofor okenna. I’m from Eziagu in Enugu state. I’m 56 years old and I am not married.

I will marry by God’s time. I get family members but dey no know me. They don’t take care of me.

I attend Christ Ascension Church. When I was at Abakpa the church knew I was homeless because God told them to give me a house but they didn’t was to finish building the house.

They kept taking me to one place or the other. They even took me to a public yard where they were usually too many people ready to use the toilet at once.

The house the church was building on Abakpa wasn’t specifically for me it was passionage but I was going to live there too.

I’m comfortably where I’m living now, I have someone to cook my food and wash my clothes. I’m not in a hurry to get married. Marriage is not my problem now.

I thank my fans especially those sending money to my account. I pray for God to strengthen my fans so they can continue to help me. I am not a man for one I am a man for all.

Aside that comfortable accommodation I have now. I need a plot of land in Abakpa.”

Watch the video below:
https://fb.watch/ekQ5HQ72hg/

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada Ameh before she…

Netizens express disappointment as May Edochie retains husband’s name in latest…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada Ameh eating before…

Lady tackles boyfriend for not paying for the food of her 18 friends whom she…

Actress, Ada Ameh reportedly slumps, dies

Nigerian lady discovers her boyfriend of two years is a married man who…

Lady storms OPM church service in search of actor Aguba for marriage

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I’m still young, marriage is not my problem, I want money – Kenneth…

Man narrates what his little daughter did after he intentionally ignored her

DJ Cuppy replies man who said he wants to have s*x with her all night

Nigerian gay rights activist, Edafe Okporo ties the knot with his lover, Nick…

“There’s nothing reasonable about apologizing to your wife when…

Empress Njamah finally reacts to her friend, Ada Ameh’s death

“My boyfriend wants to marry me, I’m 17, he is 19” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More