I’m still young, marriage is not my problem, I want money – Kenneth Aguba

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba has voiced out his major problem which he feels is more important than getting married.

The actor revealed this in a Facebook interview session with a comedian identified as “Uncle Jay Comedy”.

According to the actor, marriage is far from what he needs right now.

Despite being 56 years old, the actor considers himself young and open to many more achievements.

He also revealed that he wants to build a house of his own before finally settling down.

In his words:

“My name is Kenneth jideofor okenna. I’m from Eziagu in Enugu state. I’m 56 years old and I am not married.

I will marry by God’s time. I get family members but dey no know me. They don’t take care of me.

I attend Christ Ascension Church. When I was at Abakpa the church knew I was homeless because God told them to give me a house but they didn’t was to finish building the house.

They kept taking me to one place or the other. They even took me to a public yard where they were usually too many people ready to use the toilet at once.

The house the church was building on Abakpa wasn’t specifically for me it was passionage but I was going to live there too.

I’m comfortably where I’m living now, I have someone to cook my food and wash my clothes. I’m not in a hurry to get married. Marriage is not my problem now.

I thank my fans especially those sending money to my account. I pray for God to strengthen my fans so they can continue to help me. I am not a man for one I am a man for all.

Aside that comfortable accommodation I have now. I need a plot of land in Abakpa.”

Watch the video below:

https://fb.watch/ekQ5HQ72hg/