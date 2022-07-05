TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Is something wrong with your head? – Davido fumes at overzealous fan who tried to join him on stage (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational singer and songwriter, David Adeleke better known as Davido has been captured fuming at an overzealous fan who tried to jump on stage.

At a recent concert, the Afrobeats musician was giving a performance when a man who wanted to catch OBO’s attention mounted the podium but ended up frightening him instead.

The fan did not receive the response from his favorite artists that he probably had anticipated when Davido gestured to question the young man’s sanity.

The fan had possibly been carried away by the performance and decided to jump on stage to meet the singer.

An irate Davido could be seen in the video giving the man a severe look and asking whether he’s okay.

Watch the video below:

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

