Kate Henshaw finally opens up about the man in her life (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran award-winning Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has hinted he fans and follower on having a man in her life.

Recall that, the 50-year-old mother of one had divorced her husband Rodnick James Nuttal way back in 2011. They were together for 12 years and had a beautiful daughter, Gabrielle Nuttal together.

According to reports, Kate has given her Ex-husband a surprised visit to his office after being suspicious of his relationship with his secretary. On getting there, she had caught them in a compromising position.

However, another report has it that the actress was caught [email protected] on her ex-husband. Her ex-husband had accused her of having an affair with someone famous.

Although, no one really knows which of the reports are valid. The actress had yet again hinted her fans on being in a relationship.

In her words:
“I know people wonder about the person in my life, I’m so happy that now I can show you off.”

Watch the video below:

