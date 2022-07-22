TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

It’s no longer news that two ladies, Annastasia Micheal Olamma and Ella Ada, have been at loggerheads with each while trying to gain the love of the Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba.

However, in a recent interview, the ladies finally decided to make peace with each other.

The ladies had been fighting over who to marry the actor right after Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere had promised to get him a wife and take care of this wedding expenses.

While settling the differences between the ladies, the man of God revealed that since the actor has refused to take a wife, he is transferring the promises he made to the actor to the ladies.

According to the pastor, he would sponsor their wedding, as well as their honeymoon if and when they decide to settle down with any other man since Kenneth Aguba is not interested in getting married.

In an interview with Media personality, Uncle Jay, the ladies opened up on their pursuit for the actor and OPM’s huge cash offer.

When asked to make a choice between the actor, Aguba and OPM’s offer, Ella Ada revealed that since Aguba is not reciprocating her love for him, she is left with no choice than to accept Apostle Chibuzor’s offer.

While Annastasia Micheal insisted on not giving up on her quest to marry Aguba.

