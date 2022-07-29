TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A devastated woman has found herself in the hospital bed after taking a har.mful substance because her long time partner broke up with her.

The lady has sworn never to fall in love again after the emotional pain she suffered following her break up, landed her in the hospital as a result of her erratic action.

In video the heartbroken lady had shared which has now gone viral, it showed her receiving blo*d after she was rushed to the hospital.

Another scene in the video shows the devastated lady shedding tears and looking extremely dejected.

She captioned the video:

”I will never fall in love again”

