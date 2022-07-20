TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lady shares video of her man whom she 'put in a bottle', brags about cheating on him

By Shalom

A lady identified as @nogirllikejey on tiktok has showed off her man whom she charmed with juju.

According to her, her man is from Cameroon and he is so in love with her as she used juju on him.

She went on further to reveal that she cheats on him too but due to the effect of the juju she has used on him, he can’t retaliate or cheat back on her.

While sharing her video, she captioned it:
“Aa Micheal in your next life when you come in this world you heard any lady name Jannet are you going to run for your dear life. 😂”

Here are some reactions:
@emperorshow: This is ridiculous, without a doubt he’s under a spell or something, or his self esteem is extremely low.

@pretty_goddessa: you’re so lucky to have this kind of a man thank God for you 🙏

@emmybychoice1: I know y’all see Michael blinking for help, when is somebody gonna send help?😳

@chubb370: She lie that how she talk, she have all what it takes. House work, hard working, very classy and clean, blessed queen and more respectful to the man

Watch the video below:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNHsFo7q/?k=1

