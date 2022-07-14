TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Sharon Mbabazi lost her mum at a very young age of five and had to sponsor herself through higher institution.

She has finally graduated from the university. Sharon Mbabazi has been celebrated on social media as she graduated from Mutesa 1 Royal University after seeing herself through college with the money she made from brick-making.

Her story was shared on Linkedin by a man named Elphas Saizi.

According to him, the Ugandan lady bagged a degree in communications and proved to the world that persistence is key. He also revealed that Sharon lost her mum at the young age of five, and in pursuit of her dream, she started making bricks as a way of earning a living.

The young man’s post read in part:

 “She is a living proof that persistance and determination alone are omnipotent.

Truly, there is absolute power in determination!!”

Elphas posted two photos of Sharon Mbabazi. One was a selfie Sharon took when working to make a living. The other photo shows her in a graduation gown.

The young lady seemed over-excited in her graduation gown.

Here are some comments:

Oladimeji Ige wrote:

“Nothing is impossible.“

Richard Ssesanga wrote:

“Congratulations Sharon.”

Dr. Solomon Uviase wrote:

 “Congratulations dear.”

Ntsako Emmah Mogatosi wrote:

 “I think even when she was a brick maker, she was making it, she was excelling in it, every corner is a success when you love it, I encourage education but it’s not the only source of “making it.

