TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“How I survived depress!on when my husband, Yul took a second…

Video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel stirs reactions

‘Play with your ugly African children, Justin will never accept…

Man appreciates girlfriend for assisting with money to pay his mum’s hospital bill

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A grateful Nigerian guy used social media to thank his girlfriend for providing financial assistance when it was most needed.

The person going by the name of Edem posted screenshots of a WhatsApp chat he had with his girlfriend in which he admitted that he had to ghost her because he was down emotionally.

When his girlfriend asked him what was wrong, he replied that his mother was being admitted to the hospital and that they needed money to pay the bills.

READ ALSO

Mother prays for young son for taking her out of trenches

Man quits N24m job, relocates abroad to start Masters…

The caring and shrewd girlfriend was able to discern that the guy was resisting the impulse to ask her for money since he was a man.

She asked him to send her his account number after which the man thanked her profusely for the money.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“How I survived depress!on when my husband, Yul took a second wife” – May Yul…

Video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel stirs reactions

‘Play with your ugly African children, Justin will never accept you’ – Korra…

“My Mama, Tears Won’t Let Me Type”: Ada Ameh’s Eldest Daughter on The Johnsons…

Popular TikToker Mimi dies after her boyfriend allegedly used her for r!tuals

How Nollywood people ended Ada Ameh and her daughter, made repeated attempts on…

OPM pastor offers financial support to two ladies fighting over Aguba, gives…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man appreciates girlfriend for assisting with money to pay his mum’s hospital…

‘Dollar is now N640, our prices have gone up’ – Bobrisky speaks on behalf…

’10 years later and we still do’ – Naeto C and Nicole Chike celebrate wedding…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri welcomes second child

23-yr-old lady marries her cheating boyfriend’s 89-yr-old dad

Peter Okoye responds after being called out for failing to pay back N140K…

Mother prays for young son for taking her out of trenches

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More