Man appreciates girlfriend for assisting with money to pay his mum’s hospital bill

A grateful Nigerian guy used social media to thank his girlfriend for providing financial assistance when it was most needed.

The person going by the name of Edem posted screenshots of a WhatsApp chat he had with his girlfriend in which he admitted that he had to ghost her because he was down emotionally.

When his girlfriend asked him what was wrong, he replied that his mother was being admitted to the hospital and that they needed money to pay the bills.

The caring and shrewd girlfriend was able to discern that the guy was resisting the impulse to ask her for money since he was a man.

She asked him to send her his account number after which the man thanked her profusely for the money.

