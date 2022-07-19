Man hides his face as babe tries to show him off after receiving birthday gift from him

A man has been seen intentionally hiding his face prevent being caught on camera after surprising a lady with a gift.

On the girl’s birthday, the guy built her a photo frame and gave it to her wrapped in a canvas.

The lady unwrapped the gift and on seeing a picture of herself, she was grateful for it and moved to give him a hug.

When the guy recording panned the camera towards them, the lady’s boyfriend hurriedly turned his face away and backed away.

The man appears not to want being caught on camera with the lady.

The girl was seen laughing while experiencing conflicting feelings of delight and confusion.

