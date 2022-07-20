Mercy Chinwo shares beautiful moments from her wedding introduction (Photos)

Sensational gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has shared lovely pictures of beautiful moments from her introductory wedding ceremony with her Fiancée, Pastor Blessed.

Recall that Mercy had announced her engagement with Blessed, a Lagos based pastor; she had written: “I am blessed to be blessed with the blessed official. The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real… I love you Sweet”

The couple held their introductory wedding on Monday, July 18, in Port Harcourt.

It is also reported that their wedding is set to hold in August in Port Harcourt.

Following their introductory wedding, the excited wife-to-be took to her social media page to reel out photos from the event.

She captioned them:

“Testimony of God’s grace. INTRODUCTION dine and dusted. Mercy is indeed blessed. I love you Sweet”.