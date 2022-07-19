Mercy Chinwo beams with joy as she holds her wedding introduction (Photos, Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has held her wedding introduction with her partner, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

The duo had disclosed publicly, their wedding engagement in June, eliciting lots of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues who wished them well.

The beautiful couple held their wedding introduction yesterday, July 18 in Port Harcourt.

Pictures and video clips have surfaced from the event and the songress is seen at the event beaming happily with her fiancé.

Some notable celebrities such as Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington graced the occasion with their presence.

Sources have stated that the wedding is set to hold in August in Port Harcourt.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

