Moment Bovi sent his dog after comedian Warri Pikin (Video)

Popular Nigerian Comedian, Bovi Ugboma popularly known as Bovi mocked his colleague Warri Pikin through his Instagram page after the comedienne got threatened by his dog.

While posting the video, he wrote:

“It’s not the size of the dog in the fight! It’s the size of the fight in the dog 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @realwarripikin you fall my hand”

Here are some reactions:

“This is not even funny. You do this to me knowing fully well that I am coming to your house, you will never see me again 😓”

“After now she’ll come online and be shouting warri no dey take last but na one chikili dog dey chance her up n down.”

“All this small dogs knw how to bite very well ooo.they will just target the back of your leg with their sharp teeth. 😂😂”

“Na so my neighbor go release her small dog, chei this dog pursued me like small pikin, and when I told her to hold her dog madam said it doesn’t bite ahhhhhh who does that”

Watch the video below:

https://fb.watch/ehrmRNR5Ic/ç