Comedian, Sabinus secures endorsement deal with Dangote Group

Popular comedian and skit creator, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, better known as Oga Sabinus has just signed an endorsement agreement with Dangote Group.

The creator of the content attended a promotional event for Dangote Cement called “Bag of Goodies,” where he was introduced as a brand ambassador for Dangote Plc.

Sabinus’ ambassadorial status was proclaimed by anchor Frank Edoho at the occasion, which also featured a special tribute to the content creator.

On various social media platforms, pictures from the event and unveiling, which also included top executives, have gone viral.

The latest brand ambassador can be seen beaming happily as he stands with other executives for a picture.

Fans and colleagues of the well-loved skit maker have taken to his comment section to congratulate him on his latest achievement.