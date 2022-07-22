Moment one of the ‘Unknown Bishops’ was caught on okada after the unveiling

A man donning a religious cassock was seen on a bike following criticisms trailing the presence of supposed Bishops attending the official unveiling of APC’s vice presidential candidate, Shettima.

Recall that on Wednesday, at the official launching of his vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, over 30 Christian Bishops attended.

Their attire, demeanor, and refusal to participate in an interview sparked suspicions, and some people recognized them as common people who are not ordained. Furthermore, they were cut off from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

They were referred to as “unknown Bishops” because no religious organization would vouch for their clerical status.

Following the announcement, a video was taken by some drivers spotting one of the purported bishops riding a motorcycle.

Watch the video below: