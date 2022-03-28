Nigerian clergyman, Bishop David Oyedepo has applauded the Catholic Church for setting up an organized structure to run the church.

The Founder of the Living Faith church lauded the church while encouraging other men of God to emulate the Catholics.

In his words,

“In my own view, the Catholic has done a good job in terms of structure. An extremely good job. Amazing good job. Where you can sit down and pull out materials of 50-60 years ago, in its original form. How many of us in ministry today can pull out materials from 10 years?

It (The catholic church) is known to be the longest, organised system on the earth. About 2000 years in existence.

And then came the major protestant, the Church of England. They made a good deal of organization.

If we keep going like this, not one material will be traced to the Charismatic . If we keep going like we are going without reviewing our steps, without seeing the place or order, it will fizzle out because many are running it like a shop, you make sales on Sunday, spend it during the week and then come back the next market day.”