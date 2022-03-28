TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25…

“Online parent, shut up your mouth before I block you!!!” – Korra…

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought…

“The Catholic church has the most organized structure on earth” — Bishop David Oyedepo

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian clergyman, Bishop David Oyedepo has applauded the Catholic Church for setting up an organized structure to run the church.

The Founder of the Living Faith church lauded the church while encouraging other men of God to emulate the Catholics.

READ ALSO

Strange man attacks Bishop Oyedepo at the alter after…

“Earphones are designed by Satan” – Bishop Oyedepo says, as…

In his words,

“In my own view, the Catholic has done a good job in terms of structure. An extremely good job. Amazing good job. Where you can sit down and pull out materials of 50-60 years ago, in its original form. How many of us in ministry today can pull out materials from 10 years?

It (The catholic church) is known to be the longest, organised system on the earth. About 2000 years in existence.

And then came the major protestant, the Church of England. They made a good deal of organization.

If we keep going like this, not one material will be traced to the Charismatic . If we keep going like we are going without reviewing our steps, without seeing the place or order, it will fizzle out because many are running it like a shop, you make sales on Sunday, spend it during the week and then come back the next market day.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25 years of…

“Online parent, shut up your mouth before I block you!!!” – Korra Obidi slams a…

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought cost N9M (Video)

How it started vs How it’s going: Nigerian man shows off his beautiful wife,…

Shocking moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage over a joke about his…

Nigerians tackle Annie Idibia over daughter’s exposed cleavage

“Wizkid bought a private jet and didn’t even announce it” – Fans express…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Madam marketer is advertising her business” – BBNaija’s Angel dragged…

HIV positive man hacks wife with machete for denying him s3x

“The Catholic church has the most organized structure on earth” — Bishop David…

We go use legal actions deflate that your rotten [email protected] – Ruger slams DJ…

Don’t disrespect me in the name of comedy, don’t try it again…

DJ DimpleNipple’s boyfriend insults Dprince for allegedly inviting girlfriend to…

“Leave Mercy alone, you go soon choke” – Reactions as Tacha…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More