Moment young lady burst into tears with Aguba’s picture; gives reason why she wants to marry him [Video]

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Young Nigerian ladies have continued to show their love for Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba, who was resurrected after what appeared to be a failed career, thanks to Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, OPM.

Actor Aguba has received marriage proposals from female admirers since his tragic story about being discovered homeless became public.

A woman burst into tears after seeing the actor’s picture in a viral video.

The lady wants to marry Aguba because the actor will not break her heart like the young men.

Watch the video below.

In other news; While assisting a community in Benin City, Edo state that was stranded due to the lack of a bridge to cross a roadway filled with water, a guy thought of a way to cash out.

He built a temporary wooden pedestrian bridge and set it up across the narrow path so that people might use it.

