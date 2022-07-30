Mother in shock as she sees her child sleeping comfortably on generator

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian woman was left in shock after finding her baby sleeping very comfortably on their generator.

The mother recorded a video of the hilarious moment and shared it on social media.

In the video, the baby girl who was identified as Ajoke slept comfortably on the generator with her face resting on the wall.

The mother was also heard laughing while calling the baby’s name, but apparently, the baby was already deep asleep.

Read some comments below:
jaretare wrote:
“Make my children ready for coflin 0, because any small stress, just two scoop & and that’s”

temilorunare wrote:
“Too much PJ MASK cartoon”

official_devon91 wrote:
“He needs body massage”

db_naturals_  wrote:
“The posture is like “nna ehn I cannot kee myself abeg OD anywhere i fit land I land”

mayorjnr_ wrote:
“This one naa skit too abi, una mumu no too much? U de there dey laugh alright”

jagabanyoutube wrote:
“Mood when you don’t pay bills”

Watch the video below:

