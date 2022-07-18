“My girlfriend has stopped doing everything that made me love her” – Man laments

A Nigerian man has revealed how his girlfriend’s behavior towards him changed after years of being in a relationship.

According to him, his girlfriend no longer carries herself around him but instead acts careless and wears awkward clothes.

He wrote:

“My gf has seen me finish. Hi bro Joro, pls keep my id hidden.

I’ve been in a relationship for 2 years now. The first year was like honeymoon. My gf cooks, she cleans my place sometimes then, she wakes up before me to do light makeup , when she wants to use the toilet she runs water so | won’t hear the pupu splash.

Omo Joro 1 year later all the opposite o. She still loves me , she sends me sweet messages and all but those things from the beginning she has stopped o.

Eg She doesn’t do makeup , [email protected] is the new makeup on her face | meet in the morning, she [email protected] anyhow , I will even beg her to run water so I don’t hear the pupu splash. For her to cook i have to beg o. She now like the tie one wrapper like that. i will soon carry it.

Then her natural hair and me get palava. Sometimes I don’t get [email protected] I will just see pupu specs in the toilet.

Has she seen me finish or it’s love ?

Abeg o”

