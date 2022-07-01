TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing…

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 22-year-old sister as she writes…

Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

My Marriage Ended In A Very Bad Way – Funke Akindele Breaks Silence in Emotional Video

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress Funke Akindele recently made headlines following her husband’s announcement on their marriage crash.

A few hours ago, Funke’s husband JJC Skillz took to social media to announce that he and his wife are separated.

READ ALSO

Why our marriage crashed – Funke Akindele’s…

“Can’t you just keep quiet?” – Chizzy Alichi bashed over…

He added that the marriage has been distressed for 2 years now and every effort to fix things has proved futile.

This has since gotten many tongues wagging and an old video of the actress speaking about her first marriage has also emerged online.

In the video, the actress was seen in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo talking about her first marriage to Kehinde Oloyode, saying it almost killed her.

In her own words:

“I wanted to do things right, have children and all that pressure and I went into marriage. It didn’t work fine. God bless everybody. It ended in a very bad way. It was allover social media. I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me. I wanted to die.

You know I cried and I lost some good deals then too. But I didn’t let it break me. Bad times will come. You are human. But the question is will you let the bad times swallow you.Remember when I was arrested…..”

Watch the videos below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro as she…

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 22-year-old sister as she writes final papers

Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

Queen Nwokoye finally opens up about getting married to white man

Double celebration as Regina Daniels welcomes second child in Amman, Jordan

“JJC was sent out because he did not submit to his wife, Funke” – Lady claims…

Regina Daniels shares beautiful moments from son, Munir’s second birthday party…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Our love is forever’ – Sammie Okposo assures wife on their 12th wedding…

Policemen seen f!ghting each other over a bag in Gbagada, Lagos (Video)

I took care of him when he had an accident but he cheated after recovering –…

Why our marriage crashed – Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJCSkillz

From house hunting to getting husband – Nigerian lady marries man that built…

Man offers N100k to anyone who locates lady that defended passenger on airplane

Yul Edochie speaks on Tiwa Savage, reveals what his politician friend told him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More