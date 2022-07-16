TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young lady identified as joyce Ngugi, from Naivasha, has narrated how she was abused by her biological father.

She revealed this in the Lynn Ngugi Show.  He started by reaching out to her inadvertently.

However, it got to a point where she could no longer endure it so, she tried not to sit inside the house at any moment she stayed home alone with him.

She revealed that her father promised her that if she slept with him, he would pay for her school fees.

However, she remained silent out of fear, therefore allowing her father to abuse her every time she was brought home for school until she became pregnant.

Months later, Joyce’s father looked for jobs away from home and returned fourteen days after she had given birth.

However, even after his return, he didn’t say anything to his daughter who had just given birth to his child.

Joyce approached her father and informed him that she needed to return to school when the child was about six months old.

She assumed that her father would have learnt his lessons after she has gotten pregnant for him. Apparently, she was wrong.

Her father had insisted on having a second child with her. That if she had another child, he would send her back to school.

This made her realize that the situation was out of her control, forcing her to report her father.

At that time, she admitted to everyone that her father was reponsible for her pregnancy.

Hearing this, her mother passed out. He first rejected the allegations, but following the DNA test, he was found guilty.

Joyce despises her father till date, as she claims he ruined her life by torturing her physically and emotionally.

Her daughter is now eight years old, but she is disabled.

