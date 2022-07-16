“My Son I Sent To Dubai Has Bought His First Car” – OPM Pastor Celebrates

Founder of Omega power ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinenye has revealed how his ‘spiritual’ son recently bought a new car.

According to the man of God, he sent his church member, Emma Roland whom he refers to as his son to Dubai with the tithes and offering from his church.

However, in the space of a year, his son has bought a land and a car.

He wrote:

“One of my sons Emma Roland I sent to Dubai with offerings and tithes from OPM just bought his first car in life at Dubai.

Remember I sent him to Dubai just last year, he has already bought land in Nigeria and is building his house. And now a car.

What God can not do, does not exist.”

Here are some comments:

“Evidence that Apostle Chibuzor”s human capital development is real. Congratulations Emma”

“Congratulations Rowland we’re proud of you. Daddy your seed fall on a fertile ground. Thanks for touching lives.”

“Congratulations to him

More grace and wins

All thanks to Daddy who has made this possible 🙏”

“A very big congratulations my brother Emmanuel Rowland , all glory to God. Big Daddy God bless you more.”

