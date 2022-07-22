My song blew but I did not blow – Rapper, Laycon laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer and reality TV star, Olamilekan Agbeleshe better known as Laycon, has spoken up his career as a musician and journey to becoming an iconic figure.

The singer recounted during an interview with TV personality, Chude Jideonwo, that his song ‘Fierce’ became very popular but it did not make him a sensation.

According to him, he had been in the music industry for a decade now but people never showed interest in his music until he dropped “Fierce”.

“I have been doing music since 2016. I have been releasing music since 2012. I feel like the song that made people say ‘Who is this guy?’ has to be ‘Who is Laycon?’ or the song ‘Fierce’, this song blew up but I didn’t blow up with the song,” he said.

Also, he said that legendary star, Davido made him realise while he was in the BBNaija house that he has a huge fanbase.

He said; “I think the first person that told me that I have no idea what was waiting for me outside was Davido.”

