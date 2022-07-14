TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as…

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname,…

Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, escapes from Kuje prison

“Na thunder go fire una”– Destiny Etiko lambasts those saying rich men are behind her success

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has extensively lambasted those who link her achievements to wealthy men.

The screen diva shared a video of herself returning home late from a shoot late as she notified her fans of how tedious it can be trying to make money.

She notified her viewers who might later come out to say that everything she has achieved was due to some guy, to see how hard she’s currently working to make her money.

READ ALSO

‘Love and care for your wives, side chicks will not be…

Men are scarce, nobody is asking me out again – Pretty lady…

She knocked haters who would want to come out and say one thing or the other when she does something great and link it to some man who has barely fed himself.

She berated those who are making such allegations and publishing articles about men bankrolling her lifestyle

Watch her speak below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as May Edochie…

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname, “Bello” as she…

Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, escapes from Kuje prison

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed passionately at her 47th…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for taking a second…

Man dies after drinking an entire bottle of 35% spirit in two minutes just to…

Why I prefer my marriage to be private but not secret – Rita Dominic reveals

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Na thunder go fire una”– Destiny Etiko lambasts those saying rich…

Lady goes on her knees as her man stands to ask for her hand in marriage (Video)

‘Love and care for your wives, side chicks will not be there when you’re…

Alex Ekubo’s message to Funke Akindele stirs reactions

Quack nurse kills pregnant woman and her baby in Delta state

Baby breaks down in tears, goes under annointing during prayers in church

“Mummy of Lagos” Bobrisky Pepper his haters as he rains wards of naira of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More