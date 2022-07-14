“Na thunder go fire una”– Destiny Etiko lambasts those saying rich men are behind her success

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has extensively lambasted those who link her achievements to wealthy men.

The screen diva shared a video of herself returning home late from a shoot late as she notified her fans of how tedious it can be trying to make money.

She notified her viewers who might later come out to say that everything she has achieved was due to some guy, to see how hard she’s currently working to make her money.

She knocked haters who would want to come out and say one thing or the other when she does something great and link it to some man who has barely fed himself.

She berated those who are making such allegations and publishing articles about men bankrolling her lifestyle

Watch her speak below;

