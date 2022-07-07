TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why Yul Edochie fell in love with me – Judy Austin

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens…

4-day-old baby allegedly abandoned by mother in a church with a…

NET Honours 2022: “I Can’t Really Express How I Feel Right Now” – Kiriku Speaks after Bagging Award

Entertainment
By Shalom

Kiriku, a smart little boy who’s recognized for his comical portrayal of ghetto life, has bagged an award.

The comedian who ventured into comedy as a 4-year-old amassed about 32.6% of the overall votes in only seven days of the nominee announcement, beating different pinnacle Nigerian social creators like Sabinus and Broda Shaggi.

READ ALSO

Portable excited as he bags two nominations for 2022 Headies…

Mercy Aigbe’s Yet To Be Released Movie,…

While sharing his success, the young comedian wrote:

“I can’t really express how I feel right now,

Thank you all for your support. We made it.”

Fans of the seven-year-old couldn’t hide their excitement as they poured in congratulatory messages.

Nigerian celebrities also congratulated him:

thecuteabiola. Wrote; “Congratulations”

The excited comedian revealed that the award is his “first award” as he thanked fans, NETng, and his management team for their continued support.

Data for the 15 voting categories for the NET Honors Class of 2022 was collected from over 21,000 voters who voted for their favorites through the voting platform through Wednesday, June 22.

NET Honors is an annual audience award given to deserving figures in the Nigerian entertainment Industry with verified data from Netng platforms on the web and social networks.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why Yul Edochie fell in love with me – Judy Austin

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens sweet tribute to…

4-day-old baby allegedly abandoned by mother in a church with a note

Lady traveling to meet stranger discovers mid flight that she’s been blocked

“I gave him my all and he still dumped me” – lady laments

24-year-old lady offers to marry actor Kenneth Aguba after Apostle Chibuzor…

I’ll marry wife for you – Apostle Chibuzor says as he gifts house to actor,…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Skit-maker, Shank acquires his first car, a Lexus

Infuencer, Abike Arab Money bags N50 million endorsement deal

Josh2Funny addresses his baby who prevented him and his wife from having s*x

“Having a CGPA of 3.49 is worth celebrating” – Lady says as…

Blogger Calls Out Actress Ini Edo For Allegedly Dating A Married Man

“Leave my husband alone” – Ladies fight over Nollywood actor,…

New mom Regina Daniels’ gets in trouble with her mom, Rita Daniels over her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More