NET Honours 2022: “I Can’t Really Express How I Feel Right Now” – Kiriku Speaks after Bagging Award

Kiriku, a smart little boy who’s recognized for his comical portrayal of ghetto life, has bagged an award.

The comedian who ventured into comedy as a 4-year-old amassed about 32.6% of the overall votes in only seven days of the nominee announcement, beating different pinnacle Nigerian social creators like Sabinus and Broda Shaggi.

While sharing his success, the young comedian wrote:

“I can’t really express how I feel right now,

Thank you all for your support. We made it.”

Fans of the seven-year-old couldn’t hide their excitement as they poured in congratulatory messages.

Nigerian celebrities also congratulated him:

thecuteabiola. Wrote; “Congratulations”

The excited comedian revealed that the award is his “first award” as he thanked fans, NETng, and his management team for their continued support.

Data for the 15 voting categories for the NET Honors Class of 2022 was collected from over 21,000 voters who voted for their favorites through the voting platform through Wednesday, June 22.

NET Honors is an annual audience award given to deserving figures in the Nigerian entertainment Industry with verified data from Netng platforms on the web and social networks.