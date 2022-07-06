“Nobody should use any android phone to snap me” – Bobrisky warns

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, entrepreneur, self acclaimed billionaire and model, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju known professionally as Bobrisky has revealed why he appears ugly in most photos.

According to the crossdresser, he isn’t ugly as it usually seems in some photos because of the phones used in taking them.

He stated that some people have really terrible phones and the moment they take a photo of you, you end up looking like you were hit by keke.

Not stopping there, the crossdresser went on to warn his fans and followers to never take photos of him if they aren’t using an iPhone 13 rather, they should leave their phones in their pockets.

In his own words:
“I don’t know what is in some people phone the moment they snap you like dis you will look like someone keke jam !!!! Nobody should use any android phone to snap me. Only iPhone 13. if you don’t have iPhone 13 just keep ur phone in ur pocket”

He then added:
” i need to stop looking like retired old [email protected] inside some people phone 🙄 “

