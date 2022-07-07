Pastor Odumeje gets assaulted while his church was being demolished in Anambra (Video)

The government has demolished the church of controversial cleric Chukwuemeka Ohanaeme, also known as Odumeje Indanosky.

The church was reportedly destroyed by the Soludo-led government of Anambra state because it constituted a hindrance.

The building had been earmarked for demolition months before for falling short of Anambra building plan.

The clergyman who couldn’t stand seeing his church demolished had tried to intervene but was restricted by security personnel.

He can be seen in the viral video being harassed by the security personnel on site.

In other news; Adesewa, a young woman, was arrested after it was claimed she fled with funds provided by her thrift group’s members.

According to reports, the suspect, who is based in Ibadan, Oyo State, vanished with millions of Naira in cash.

Sources also revealed that, Adesewa ignored calls from donors asking her to return or reimburse their money.