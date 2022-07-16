TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second…

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens…

Pretty lady with one hand reveals how her condition made her popular

Entertainment
By Shalom

A beautiful young lady has gone viral on social media after sharing what made her popular during her secondary school days.

The physically challenged lady revealed in a video that she got popular because she one has one hand.

READ ALSO

“My ex broke up after I lost my fingers but I’m…

My father said he won’t waste money on a disabled…

She revealed this in a question and answer section where she was asked what made her popular in secondary school

Replying the question, she captioned her video:
“The fine girl with one hand”

Here are some reactions:
“Aww🥰 she’s absolutely adorable 🤍 we love you Queen ❤️”

” she is beautiful”. “No be praise Bbn sister be this? Beautiful babe 😍”

” Yes o, she was my senior in school that year 😍😍”

“My girl 😍😍😍”

” I think she is praise bbnaija sis..btw she rocks 😍”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got married to him…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second son

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her…

Eve Esin reacts to reports that Chacha Eke snatched Austin Faani from her

Joke Silva tears up as she appreciates Taiwo Ajai Lycett’s rare friendship

Truck driver strips, acts insane after crashing into 2021 Nissan Rogue worth…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Pretty lady with one hand reveals how her condition made her popular

My mum fainted after finding out that I am sleeping with my father to pay school…

Moment Bovi sent his dog after comedian Warri Pikin (Video)

Netizens react as Pere and Ebube Nwagbo kiss passionately (Video)

Unknown gunmen attack commercial boat in Akwa Ibom, kidnap all male passengers…

Why you should avoid first daughters if you’re still a man starting life –…

Eve Esin reacts to reports that Chacha Eke snatched Austin Faani from her

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More