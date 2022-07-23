A pregnant lady has gone viral on social media after she was seen in a video proudly rocking her husbands military uniform.

The lady flaunted her beauty on her Tiktok account, revealing how she looked in the full outfit which included the boots and helmet.

She went on to strike different poses with the outfit.

Her video stirred mixed reactions among netizens.

However, a concerned netizen warned her that she may get into trouble if caught by her husband wearing his military cloth, she replied:

“Na him dey even dress me up sef.”

Read some comments below:

Beauty. Said:“Soilders are de best husband ever, may God protect all the soilders in the world.”

Henry peters said:“May u and your house hold be blessed. comrade u will go and come u will be blessed in everything u lay your hands upon and madam u are indeed great.”

dove_stitches said: “First prayer that comes to my mind is prayer of protection over him,you and your entire household.”

Watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNQFCa4o/