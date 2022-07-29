TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Billionaire businessman and CEO of the Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as ‘Obi Cubana‘ has reacted to the love letter he got from his wife.

He shared the content of the letter on his Official Facebook page gushing over his wife and thanking her for making their marital journey an easy one for him.

Despite receiving the letter privately from his wife, he decided to share the contents of the letter publicly.

He revealed his reason for making it public is for people to see that there are still great marriages and relationships out there despite all the negativity being portrayed on social media daily.

He encouraged people not to allow the negativities they see daily to overthrow the realities that many people are enjoying.

He posted on Facebook:
Woke up to a letter from my beautiful wife this morning;

Dear Obinna,
I write this note this morning to remind you of my commitment to love you even on your weakest days and strongest days.
I’m going to love you in your happy moments and your sad moments.
I’m going to always be your shoulder to lean on.
I’m going to love you UNCONDITIONALLY just as Christ loves me because He is the one that models Love for me.
Through thick and thin, till death do us part, I’m going to be by your side to make sure you fulfill every destiny that God has given you.
Be assured of my support all through this journey of life.
“Gold and Silver have I none, but what I do have, I give unto thee”

NEVER FORGET THIS ❤️

Good morning Sunshine 🌞

Note; I needed to post this here to remind us that Great relationships/marriages/ still exist!
We can’t allow the negatives we see Daily here overshadow the positives!
I celebrate positivity and I’m all about positive vibes!!!
Thanks my love Eby. Thanks for making the marriage journey so interesting and easy. I love you forever ❤️❤️”

